Car rams police and wall while fleeing officers

A motorist has crashed into a police car and wall while fleeing police in the greater Shantallow area, the PSNI at Strand Road have confirmed.

The latest instance of car crime in the city's northern suburbs occurred while members of the PSNI's Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team were calling at a new hop that has just opened off the Skeoge Road.

"As we entered we saw the Silver Jaguar and recognised the driver immediately," the PSNI said.

"We tried to stop him but he set off at speed for the car park exit. He couldn’t get past us so he flew on to the pavement and smashed into the wall and front corner of our car in order to get away," they added.

Police have asked for anyone with any information on the incident to call 101 and quote the 960 crime reference.