Car significantly damaged after being torched in Derry

A car's been significantly damaged after being torched in Derry this afternoon.

Police are appealing for information following the report of the car on fire on the Northland Road this afternoon.



Sergeant Paul McDonald said: “Police received a report of a car on fire on the Northland Road just before 2:20pm.



"Police attended, along with the NIFRS who extinguished the blaze. The blue-coloured Peugeot 306 was significantly damaged.



"Two males, one who was described as wearing a blue-coloured hooded top and the other wearing a grey-coloured hooded top, were reported to have been observed leaving the scene.



"Enquiries are ongoing at this time to determine the cause of the fire.



"I am appealing to anyone who saw the car prior to when the incident was reported, or who was on the Northland Road around this time and saw what happened to contact us.

"I would also appeal to drivers who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 752 of 24/03/18.



"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”