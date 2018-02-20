Car stolen and torched by criminals who are 'torturing' the community

Criminals who stole a car before torching it on the outskirts of Creggan this morning are torturing the local community, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Féin councillor Colly Kelly said: “Yet again another burned out car has been found on the outskirts of Creggan.

"The message needs to go out clearly that this area is not a dumping ground for abandoned cars or a place to burn cars.

"Sadly once again someone is left with the cost of replacing a car."

The Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) representative called on those responsible to desist.

"Those people causing this destruction and torture to our community need to stop.

"I have reported this to City Council and hope this vehicle will be lifted as soon as possible.

"If anyone has any information on who is responsible for car crime in our city I would encourage them to bring it forward to the relevant authorities," he said.