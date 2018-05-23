Car stolen in creeper burglary in Waterside

Detectives have appealed for information following the report of a creeper style burglary in the Bann Drive area on Tuesday, May 22.

It is believed that entry was gained to a house sometime between midnight and 7.30 a.m on Tuesday, with keys taken from the house, used to steal a red coloured Ford Fiesta from the property.

Further reports of incidents in the area were also received including criminal damage to the gate of a house and theft from a parked car. The stolen car was recovered at Pine Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Bann Drive or Pine Street areas.