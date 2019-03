A car has been stolen in a creeper burglary in Ballymagroarty.

It happened some time on Monday, March 25.

Police at Strand Road said: "Yesterday in O’Connor Court a house was broken into between 4.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.. A number of items were stolen including a grey Vauxhall Insignia.

"If anyone has any information please let us know quoting reference 1462 25/03 on 101. Or by reporting through Crimestoppers.

"We can’t let this happen in our area."