Police are appealing for information after the vehicle failed to stop for police in Clady on Sunday.

Sergeant Harkin said: “At approximately 10.40pm, police on mobile patrol stopped to speak to the occupants - two males - of a blue Lexus at the junction of the Tullymoan Road/Orchard Road in Clady. However, as the vehicle was driven off, it made contact with a police vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The rear window of the Lexus sustained damage, and was driven off in the direction of Orchard Road, towards Strabane. Minor damage was caused to the front of the police vehicle. No injuries were reported.”

Police appeal to anyone who can assist with enquiries to get in touch with officers on 101, quoting reference number 1964 of 14/08/23.