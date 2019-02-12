Career opportunities with O’Neills Sports Company Ltd

Strabane sportswear manufacturer O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd is offering unemployed people aged 18 and over the chance to secure a job after successful completion of an intensive one-week Bridge to Employment programme.

In association with the Department for the Economy, the company has developed a training programme which covers an introduction to the business, an introduction to one specific department, focus on quality and efficiency, and how to contribute as an effective team member.

The training will be based at the O’Neills premises in Strabane.

The selection process for a training place will include an information day and an interview. Following successful completion of the training programme, individuals will be guaranteed a job interview for Production Operatives with O’Neills.

Launching this Bridge to Employment opportunity, Ann Williamson Head of Employer Skills at DfE, said: “The Department’s Bridge to Employment programme is an excellent opportunity for those who are unemployed to be able to successfully undertake training and gain meaningful employment in a range of jobs which contribute to the growth of the local economy. This pre-employment training opportunity with O’Neills will help to equip participants with some of the skills needed to compete for a job in the sportswear production industry.”

Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director of O’Neills, said: “We are delighted to offer this opportunity through the Bridge to Employment training programme. We know from experience that people need to be given the chance to demonstrate what they are capable of. At O’Neills we have a very strong track record in bringing through young people to valued and secure jobs. We provide excellent in-house training and support for our employees.

“In recent years O’Neills has grown, developed and transformed itself and this is in large part due to our superb workforce. We would encourage young people that have experienced unemployment to grasp this opportunity for training and preparation to bridge that gap into employment with us at O’Neills. The programme is for one week that could change someone’s life.”

Further information on this Bridge to Employment opportunity and how to apply can be found at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/production-operative-training-programme

Completed application forms must be returned to any Jobs & Benefits office to arrive no later than 4.00pm on Monday 18 February 2019.