Carndonagh to host Hallowe’en Carnival

All roads lead to Carndonagh this weekend for a spectacular Hallowe’en extravaganza.

This Sunday, the Inishowen town will host music on the streets, dancers and a stunning performance from the incredible Inishowen Carnival Group.

The Hallowe’en event is the first at Hallowe’en in Carndonagh for the best part of 20 years and has been organised by the newly-formed Carndonagh Traders’ group.

The group was set up earlier this year, ahead of the Irish Open, which was held at Ballyliffin Golf Club. The 75-strong committee organised and held a mini-festival in Carndonagh when the golf tournament was taking place, which was hugely successful.

They’re hoping for the same success for the big Halloween event.

Chairperson Deirdre Bradley said everyone is really excited about the Halloween Carnival’s return to the town.

The committee has been fundraising ahead of the event and held two successful fashions shows at Deirdre’s at the Diamond last weekend, raising over E1500. A ‘Take Me Out’ event was also held and the Glen Bar ran a popular quiz.

Deirdre said: “We have a great Christmas Tree Committee and a great Easter Monday Parade Committee, so we thought we’d organise something for Hallowe’en. We had a small window of time to set it up, so have been frantically fundraising. We’ve received brilliant support from the community.”

Music starts on the street at 6pm and Inishowen Carnival Group begins their show at 7pm. There will also be a samba band, dancing from Tanya Mulhearn’s ‘Dance Inferno’ and plenty of ‘craic agus ceol.’ Local cafes and restaurants are opening until late and Deirdre stressed how there is plenty of parking all around the town. Everyone is encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit and dress up in their costumes.

Deirdre said: “It’ll be lovely to see the town buzzing. We’re just hoping for good weather now.”