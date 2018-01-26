Carnhill family being “tortured”

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney expressed his concern as a family in Carnhill had their window smashed after being “tortured” by individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour.

The local SDLP Councillor said: “I am utterly disgusted that a group of individuals think it is acceptable to smash a window of a family within our community. This attack comes after the family in Carnhill have been tortured by a group engaging in anti-social behaviour in the area. I have been working closely with the family now for some time but it is clear to me that those responsible have no regard for their neighbours.

“I would urge those responsible for the anti-social behaviour in the area to catch themselves on. Their actions are distressing residents and today have left a family in our community shaken. It is shameful.

“Having visited the family this morning I can see the hurt and fear these actions have caused. It’s not on. I’ll be arranging a home safety visit for the family through my partnership with the local organisation Team Works. I would encourage anyone in Carnhill who is need of support to contact me at Colum Eastwood MLA’s office and I will make arrangements for them.

“Carnhill is a strong community, filled with good decent people – let’s all work together to ensure those who want to disturb and upset residents are stopped.”