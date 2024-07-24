Cash discovered on Derry street handed into police

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Jul 2024, 09:37 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 09:37 BST
Cash has been discovered on a street off Derry city centre.

The owner has been asked to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Police at Strand Road confirmed that the sum of money was found by a member of the public in and around the area of Academy Road and Northland Road area.

The money has been handed in to police. Should you believe this to be yours, it can be collected from Strand Road Enquiry Office, the PSNI said.

