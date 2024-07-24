Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cash has been discovered on a street off Derry city centre.

The owner has been asked to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Police at Strand Road confirmed that the sum of money was found by a member of the public in and around the area of Academy Road and Northland Road area.

