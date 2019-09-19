Castle river review to lead to flood plain designation

A flood risk review of the Castle river will likely result in lands to the south of St. Canice’s church hall being redesignated as flood plain.

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed flood maps have yet to be updated but will be based on the flood risk assessment.

Rev. Paul Hoey has said the Church of Ireland parish is resigned to the redesignation which will likely depress the value of church lands slated for sale as part of a church flood restoration drive.

A DfI spokesman said: “The Department has undertaken work to develop possible flood alleviation proposals to help keep the community and property in Eglinton safe. Part of this process has involved a detailed assessment of the Castle river and the extent of its floodplains. This assessment will ultimately be used to update Flood Maps (NI) in line with our normal practice of ensuring the most up to date information on flood risk is utilised and publicly available.”

Officials met with the parish to advise of the changes.

“DfI Rivers, alongside our engineering consultant, met with the Rector and members of the Select Vestry from St Canice’s Church and informed them of the likelihood that the floodplain extent will increase on lands to the south of the church hall. The Department is happy to discuss the issue further with Church representatives and would encourage anyone planning to buy or develop land in this area to contact DfI Rivers for advice in relation to flood risk and drainage.”