Casualty removed from overturned car

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) removed a casualty from a car after it flipped over the body in the Bogside area on Sunday before fire crews moved in to prevent the vehicle from bursting into flames.

The incident, involving a Nissan Micra, occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Elmwood Terrace and has been met with shock in the local community.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan, who visited the scene shortly after the accident, said she hoped the person who was removed from the car makes a full recovery.

“I received a number of calls on Sunday afternoon from local residents to say there was an accident on the Lone Moor Road and I went to the scene straight away,” she said.

“It must have been a very frightening experience for the everyone involved and I hope anyone injured makes a quick recovery,” added the local MLA.

CASUALTY REMOVED FROM

VEHICLE BY FIREFIGHTERS

While it is uncertain exactly how the accident occured it is understood the NIAS attended the scene and removed one casualty from the Nissan Micra.

Two fire appliances from the Northland Road Fire Station applied to ensure the car, which was leaking fuel, did not catch fire.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Police called Firefighters to a road traffic collision to make a vehicle safe.

“The vehicle was overturned onto its roof and was leaking fuel.

“NIAS removed a casualty from inside the vehicle before fire crews arrived.

“Fire crews isolated the battery and made the vehicle safe. The incident was dealt with at 4.22 p.m.”

Mrs. Mullan said that while she was unsure how the accident occurred local residents had long complained about safety issues at the Bligh’s Lane, Elmwood Terrace and Beechwood Street junction.

She said that she had raised the issue with TransportNI during a recent meeting.

“Just this week myself and Councillor Sharon Duddy met with Transport NI and one of the concerns we raised with them was complaints about this stretch of road,” she said.

“We will be asking them to revisit those issues raised at our meeting as a matter of urgency.”