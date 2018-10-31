Catch ‘Some Guys Have all the Luck’ at the Millennium Forum.

This brand new theatre production celebrating the life and career of Rod Stewart, one of rock music’s greatest icons, will come to the Derry stage on November 11.

Starring Paul Metcalfe and featuring a fantastic live band with impeccable credits, the show takes the audience through Rod’s incredible story from his humble beginnings street busking and singing in the R ‘n B clubs of the 60’s through to worldwide superstardom and record sales in excess of 100 million!

The first half of the show charts Rod’s rise to fame from his early days struggling to climb the ladder of success through to worldwide success in the early 70’s. It features songs from the earlier part of Rod’s career, including Handbags & Gladrags, In A Broken Dream, Stay With Me, Ooh La La and Wear It Well. It also includes an unplugged (and seated!) section.

Crammed full of hits, the second half of the show captures all the excitement and energy of a Rod Stewart concert and is full of the same swaggering showmanship, audience participation and sheer sense of fun. It is crammed full of hits such as Maggie May, Sailing, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest and You’re In My Heart - to name but a few! Paul throws his mic stand around, comes out into the audience and even kicks a volley of signed footballs into the crowd!

The show includes a stunning stage set, spectacular light show, stage wide background visuals, and stars Paul Metcalfe as Rod Stewart, and features a super live band.

Meanwhile, don’t forget The Jive Aces will be hitting the Derry stage this November 4. No stranger to local audiences, the six piece Jive Aces are a high energy, jive and swing band. The live show includes classics like “When You’re Smiling”, “Mack The Knife” and “Sing, Sing, Sing”, plus originals such as “La Dolce Vita”, taken from their various albums. Don’t miss your chance to get caught up in their magic.