‘Catch yourselves on’ Burke tells play park vandals

Vandals who damaged bins in a popular play park have been told by one angry local councillor to “catch themselves on.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Burke has reported the vandalism at Ballymagowan to the Apex Housing Group.

“The Ballymagowan housing development was completed in 2013 with 180 new modern properties as well as play facilities. The play park is widely used by children of the area, so I was very disappointed to get calls from residents to say that three bins in the park had been vandalised and that rubbish was strewn all over the park. On inspecting the park, it was clear to see the damage and mess,” said Colr. Burke.

She said weeds were also growing at the side of the adjacent footpaths and roadway.

“I would appeal to those behind the vandalism to catch themselves on, these facilities are much needed and the last thing we want to see is people doing this. Its anti-community, anti-environment and needs to stop.”