‘Cats eyes’ to be replaced at Bready

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed confirmation ‘cats eyes’ and road markings at the A5’s junction with the Cloghboy Road in Bready are to be replaced.

The West Tyrone MLA has been lobbying TransportNI around road safety in the area after receiving a number of complaints.

“I wrote to TransportNI explaining that as motorists leave Bready on the A5 heading towards Magheramason there is a straight piece of road where motorists can turn off down to the Jubilee Primary School,” he said.

“The road broadens at this junction to allow for the increase of traffic and for buses turning. However, the chevrons and white lines on the road have worn away or have been obscured by dirt with the result that at night time some road users find themselves drifting into the middle of the road. The section of road in question is approximately a 20 metre section just past the turn off for the school,” he added.

Mr. McAleer has now been advised by TransportNI that the renewal of the road markings and the replacement of the ‘cats eyes’ have already been programmed.

In a letter, TransportNI said: “Laying of road markings is weather dependant and is best carried out during dry and warm weather conditions. This work is therefore most likely to be completed from April 2018 onwards”.