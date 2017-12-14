Caution urged as damaged safety barrier falls onto artery road surface

Drivers have been urged to take care after debris from a damaged safety barrier fell onto the road surface of a major interconnecting artery in Derry.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has contacted Transport NI to carry out urgent repairs to the safety barrier, which has been damaged on the Lecky Road Flyover.

Councillor Kelly said: “I am urging motorists to be careful whilst travelling up the Lecky Road Flyover due to the safety wire on the barriers which seems to have been damaged, is hanging off out onto the roadway.

"I have reported this to Transport NI and asked them carry out urgent repairs to safety wire as a matter of urgency."