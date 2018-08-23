Caw roundabout upgrade

A £200,000 scheme to upgrade Caw Roundabout in Derry is set to get under way within days, it has been confirmed.

The Dpeartment for Instructure said this would be a ‘resurfacing and reconstruction scheme’ and will start on Sunday, September 2.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “The works will strengthen the carriageway and improve the running surface. In order to minimise the disruption to traffic at this very busy junction, the work will be undertaken between the hours of 7.00pm and 7.00am and will last for four nights.

“Some disruption can be expected for the duration of the scheme and road users should allow additional time when planning any journeys.

“A contraflow system will be in operation and drivers should take particular care to follow the signs and lane markers.

“Access for local residents and businesses will be accommodated throughout.

“Subject to favourable weather conditions the work is expected to be substantially complete by the 5 September, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com