CCEA Exams Helpline to provide advice to students

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has set up a

dedicated examinations helpline which offers advice and guidance for students who

are expecting their A-Level and GCSE results over the coming days.

The helpline will be in operation from 9am until 5pm, starting Wednesday 15 August to Wednesday 29 August. On A level results day, Thursday 16 August, the helpline

will open from 7am.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA’s examination results can call 028 9026 1260, email helpline@ccea.org.uk, or log onto the CCEA website www.ccea.org.uk to access answers from the Frequently Asked Questions section.

CCEA Examinations Manager Michael Crossan commented: “A-Level and GCSE results days are the culmination of two years hard work for students across Northern Ireland. They also mark the beginning of new journeys and pathways for many, which can be both exciting and challenging.

“CCEA’s experienced staff will be available over the results period to assist with any query or concern you may have about your CCEA examination results. Please contact us if you need any guidance or assistance.

“Finally, I wish everyone receiving their results on 16 and 23 August every success on the next stage of your journey and into the future.

“The useful FAQ section, available on the CCEA homepage, will also provide information on the most common issues around the period of the results.”

The Helpline number: 028 9026 1260 opening hours are : 9am – 5pm on weekdays (Wed 15 Aug – Wed 29 Aug)

The helpline will open at 7am on 16 August for A Level results.

Students will receive their GCE A/AS results on Thursday 16 August from their school/college.

Most students will also be able to access their results online using their secure log in details (if their school/college has signed up for the online results service).

Students who have mislaid their log-in PIN number should contact their school who can re-issue it.

Students will receive their GCSE results on Thursday 23 August from their school/college.

CCEA is the Northern Ireland Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment.

The organisation said it places learners and those who have a concern for their educational and personal development at the forefront of their thinking.

The CCEA’s mission is: ‘To enable the full potential of all learners to be achieved and recognised.’

They advise government on what should be taught in Northern Ireland’s schools and colleges, and further to this, ensuring that the qualifications and examinations offered by awarding bodies in Northern Ireland are of an appropriate quality and standard.