CCTV installed as part of Brandywell redevelopment

CCTV cameras are to be installed within the new Brandywell Stadium, Derry City & Strabane District Council have confirmed.

The Council’s Health and Community Committee were told at its monthly meeting that a Privacy Impact Assessment in relation to the close circuit television equipment is being developed in line with the Council’s CCTV Policy and Operating Procedure.

The committee was told that the council operates a CCTV system on all key its leisure sites, “to provide staff, users, visitors and contractors with a safe environment and also to protect the council’s property against criminal damage”.

A senior council official elaborated that the use of CCTV is regulated by the Data Protection Act (1998) as its usual purpose is to record the activity of individuals and/ or information relating to them.

“The purpose of developing the Privacy Impact Assessment is to outline the council’s approach to using CCTV and how we will comply with the Data Protection Act (1998) and the CCTV Code of Practise,” it was stated in a report brought before the committee. The report also stated: “This procedure is not applicable to targeted surveillance activity.”

The council collects images of service users, members of the public, elected members and staff to enhance the safety and well-being of staff and the public using its premises and services; to prevent, investigate and detect crime; to discourage anti-social behaviour including dog fouling and littering; to assist with insurance claims, and events and to enable citizens to view council meetings, among other reasons.

The costs of CCTV coverage within Brandywell will be covered within agreed contract costs. The redeveloped Brandywell stadium complex is due to open in March.