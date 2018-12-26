CCTV installed to tackle illegal William St. laneway dumping

The introduction of CCTV at a city centre laneway, plagued by dumping, has been welcomed.

The local council has erected CCTV on a private laneway in William Street in response to commercial waste being dumped there illegally.

Some of the rubbish dumped in the laneway off William Street.

The move is part of efforts by the council and the NI Environment Agency to address the issue and encourage businesses to act responsibly over waste disposal. The council’s Enforcement & Cleansing teams regularly visit the area to inspect and remove waste bags and food waste from the laneway, whilst environmental health teams have been reminding traders of their duties.

Colr. Martin Reilly, Chair of Environment and Regeneration Committee, said: “This type of indiscriminate dumping is having a hugely negative impact on the local community who live, work and shop in the William Street area and we are very pleased that CCTV has been erected in this area. Hopeful that it will go some way towards helping us address this issue.”

“The council is not responsible for and should never need to clean up areas in the city centre that are privately owned and which have deposits of commercial waste that is the responsibility of private traders.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue said: “The rubbish being illegally dumped in this laneway at William Street has been a blot on the landscape and an environmental hazard for many years now.

The William Street laneway after a recent clean-up.

“The council and other agencies have tried everything to find a resolution but to no avail.

“Anywhere that rubbish is dumped on this scale there is the possibility of attracting mice and rats. Hopefully, the installation of the camera will go some way to act as deterrent to this dumping.

“Apart from these repeat hotspots our city centre is looking beautiful for Christmas and the New Year and the council workers need to be commended for everything they’re doing to achieve that.”

When a person is found guilty of indiscriminate dumping they can face prison, a possible fine up to £20,000 or both.