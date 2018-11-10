Celebrating Derry’s ‘self-starters and innovators’

A series of initiatives to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week will get under way on Monday, November 12.

The programme, which runs through until Friday, is being organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business team in conjunction with partners including Fab Lab (Nerve Centre), Innovate NI and Enterprise NW.

Mayor Colr. John Boyle said it will showcase the fantastic work being done locally by innovators, job creators and entrepreneurs across the council area.

He said: “Our business team and local partners have a series of events taking place throughout the week aimed at inspiring businesses to explore their potential as self-starters and innovators.”

Among the events taking place during the week are a Techies in Residence event and a £1,000 social entrepreneur pitching competition .

For fill details of the locap prgramme see programme visit www.genglobal.org/global-find-event.