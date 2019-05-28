Celebration events to mark 60th anniversary of St Mary’s Church, Creggan

Events to mark the 60th anniversary of St Mary’s Church in Creggan will begin this evening (Tuesday, May 28) with a special Mass offered for the intentions of all parishioners.

The Parish Mass will take place at 7.30pm this evening, and those gathered will also pray for deceased parishioners and priests.

Light refreshments will be served in community room after this Mass.

St Mary’s Church has also posted that tomorrow Wednesday, May 29 at 1.30pm, the children of the parish schools will gather in the Church for a ceremony of blessing and planting an oak tree to commemorate the Anniversary.

On Thursday May 30 meanwhile there will be an evening of preparation and healing from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. The Sacrament of the sick will be administered and there will be confession and private prayer and reflection.

On Friday, May 31 at 7.30pm St. Mary’s will celebrate the 60th Anniversary of its dedication. Bishop Donal McKeown will re-dedicate the church at this Mass.

The Parish have said: “All are welcome for the celebrations especially all those who have been a part of the St Mary’s Parish during its 60 year history.”

The Mass can also be watched at St Mary’s CHurch live stream for those who can’t travel

at www.churchservices.tv/creggan