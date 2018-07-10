Celtronic spins new record with 4.5k gate

As Derry gears up for what promises to be another fantastic Foyle Maritime Festival, the organisers of Celtronic, Ireland’s leading electronic music celebration, have confirmed they attracted a record attendance to the city at the start of the month.

Record summer temperatures were matched by record attendances between June 27 and July 1 as more than 4,500 music fans from across Ireland and beyond converged on Derry for the 18th anniversary edition of Ireland’s leading electronic music festival.

The boost in numbers this year took place against the backdrop of the festival’s decision to ban mobile phones from its dancefloors.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks to all those that came and danced and made the atmosphere at this year’s festival so special.

“Thanks to the 99.99999 per cent who observed our phone free dance floor policy at all times.

“In these ‘always online’, ‘always connected’ times, this has been a massive achievement and the absence of phone and camera technology returned the dance floor to it’s original purpose - dancing.”

The festival celebrated the best local and national talent via showcases of clubnights and record labels and the Celtronic Emerge programme while hosting some of the biggest names in electronic music, including Roman Flügel, Gerd Janson, DVS1, Steve Bug, Avalon Emerson and Paula Temple. A highlight was the performance by the Ulster Orchestra of a collection of new music created at Celtronic Studios by Ireland’s leading electronic music star, Phil Kieran and three local musicians.