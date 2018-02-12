Cemeteries reopened following clean up operation

Cemeteries across Derry and Strabane and some recycling centres in the city have now reopened after being closed earlier following heavy snow fall overnight.

The Council had announced that all such facilities were closed this morning, but in an update just issued, a spokesperson said:

“Staff have been working to clear snow at Council sites, with the result that local cemeteries have now been reopened.

“Recycling centres at Glendermott Road and Eglinton have also been reopened.

“Anyone accessing Council sites and facilities today is asked to do so with extreme caution due to the weather conditions.”

Householders meanwhile have been advised that due to today’s weather conditions, regular collections of blue bins, food caddies and bulky waste will all be affected.

A Council spokesperson said: “Refuse crews will work to reach areas which are safe to access, but in order to ensure the safety of both staff and the general public, will not enter areas which are untreated or where conditions are treacherous.

“We anticipate this may impact on services over the coming days and will provide regular updates on social media.”

Derry’s main city parks are now open, but outlying playgrounds will remain closed until weather conditions improve.

The situation is under constant review throughout the day and anyone using parks or Council sites are asked to be aware of conditions and to proceed with caution.

Council staff meanwhile are continuing to work in partnership with DfI Roads to clear city centre and priority pathways as a result of any severe weather conditions. The public are advised to proceed with extreme caution.

At City of Derry Airport, minor delays were deemed possible today as a result of the weather, with passengers advised to check flight information before they begin their journey and to take care travelling to and from the airport. Latest flight info available on website: www.cityofderryairport.com

All of the services are under constant review and details will be updated as soon as possible at www.derrystrabane.com/serviceupdates