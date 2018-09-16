Cenotaph condition lamented

The poor condition of the Diamond War Memorial has been lamented by DUP Alderman Graham Warke after wreaths stolen from the foot of the cenotaph during the summer were relaid on Saturday.

Ald. Warke raised the matter at a meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee, asking that Council officers take a look at the memorial.

He said cracked slabs and defective lights, which were evident during the wreath-laying by members of the Apprentice Boys and Orange Order at the weekend, represented a potential “health and safety issue”.

He said that “99 per cent of tourists start their tours of the city at the War Memorial” and that it was unacceptable that it should be allowed to fall into such a state of disrepair.

He said he hoped the matter could be looked at before Remembrance Day.