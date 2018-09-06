Chamber President enjoys a complimentary ‘spa’

Thousands or visitors enjoyed the first Walled City Market following the summer holidays.

The event took place in Derry’s Guildhall Square on Saturday, September 1. Among the traders was local woman Deborah Lamberton, who provided six free spa treatments on the day to celebrate the ‘first birthday’ of her organic cosmetics business ‘So27 Skincare’. Deborah, who won this year’s ‘£10k Business Start-Up Challenge’ run by Derry City and Strabane District Council, turned her stall into a ‘mini spa’providing free treatments to inspirational women and charities.

Deborah Lamberton said: “I was delighted to celebrate my ‘first birthday’ at the Walled City Market and to put my business slogan ‘Every Day should be a Spa Day’ into action! It was great to thank some amazing people who have done so much to help and support me in establishing my business. Indeed, the women who received complimentary treatments have championed me from day one including Jennifer who has influenced my path into business more than she knows!”

The event runs on the first Saturday of the month until December. For information: www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Walled-City-Market/Welcome