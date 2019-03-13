Chancellor Philip Hammond says Derry City Deal is 'progressing'

The British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, has this afternoon said the negotiation of a City Deal for Derry is 'progressing' without providing any further details.

He made the comments while delivering his Spring Statement 2019 in the British House of Commons this afternoon.

Mr. Hammond said a "deal was progressing for Derry/Londonderry".

Last night Ian Duncan, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), said substantial funds would be directed to Derry when a City Deal was ultimately finalised.

He had told the British House of Lords: "Derry/Londonderry will secure significant funding through the City Deal initiative. "Noble Lords will be aware that the Belfast City Deal has been set at around £350 million. There will be substantial funds going into Derry/Londonderry and into the medical centre."

In his 2018 Budget Statement last October Mr. Hammond, had announced a £350m 'City Deal' for Belfast while saying negotiations on a Derry deal were continuing.