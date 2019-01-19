Chased another woman but didn’t ‘touch her’

An 18-years-old woman who chased another woman and threatened to assault her has received a Conditional Discharge.

Caitlin McCusker, of Glenabbey Street, in Derry, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault on September 4, 2017.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard McCusker was getting out of a car when she saw the injured party.

The defendant chased the other woman into a garden and threatened to assault her, however, the court was informed that she didn’t actually touch the other woman.

During police interview, McCusker told the officers ‘I did go over to her, I did say I was going to hit her but I didn’t.’

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that, as in most cases like this, there was a history between the woman.

However, he told the court the women had since ‘made up’ and there had been no further issues.

Deputy District Judge Ted Magill said that he was glad to hear that there had been no further trouble between the pair.

The judge told McCusker ‘this was an assault, but you didn’t actually touch the person.’

He imposed a Conditional Discharge for a period of 12 months and warned the defendant as long as she remained out of trouble that would be the end of the matter.