‘Che’ Guevara’s daughter Dr. Aleida Guevara is to be invited to Derry

‘Che’ Guevara’s daughter is to be invited to Derry.

Dr. Aleida Guevara, a Cuban health expert, is to be asked to visit after a suggestion by Colr. Gary Donnelly.

In a motion at Derry City & Strabane District Council, Colr. Donnelly said Dr. Guevara’s father was a “revolutionary icon”.

He said that in recognition of his “struggle and sacrifice on behalf of the poor” and “Aleida’s ongoing advocacy for human rights” she be invited to the city when she shortly visits Ireland.

Sinn Féin Colr. Christopher Jackson backed the move saying his party had always stood in solidarity with the Cuban revolution, remarking upon the achievements of its socialist health system despite the US blockade.

SDLP Colr. Martin Reilly also supported the move, saying the Council needed to learn from as broad a range of expert opinions as possible.

But DUP Alderman Graham Warke said he would not be supporting the move due to the late Mr. Guevara’s involvement in “murder and torture”.

Independent Colr. Darren O’Reilly reminded Ald. Warke that the invite was to Dr. Guevara and said his remarks were “disrespectful.”

Dr. Aleida’s father ‘Che’ was one of the principal architects of the Cuban revolution, which was realised 60 years ago next January. He was famously proud of his Irish ancestry.