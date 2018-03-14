Cheap pint of Derry plain is your only man!

A pint of Derry plain is your only man, cheaper than anywhere in Ireland or Britain, according to a new survey.

Cost analysis carried out by the recruitment firm CV-Library sampled the price of a pint of the black stuff in 200 pubs in 20 different Irish and British cities.

The survey found the cheapest average pint in Derry was €3.77, lower than anywhere bar Newport in Wales, which managed to match the good value.

The researchers further discovered that the dearest pint served up over a Derry bar counter was €3.94, while the lowest was €3.38, giving a price variance of €0.56.The average price of a pint of stout, Guinness specifically, was thus 45 per cent of the living wage here.

The most expensive pint anywhere was poured in the town where porter was born, London, where a jar cost €5.86, over half the London Living Wage. This was 74 per cent more expensive than the cheapest price located in the English capital and 70 per cent pricier than the cheapest pint found in Scotland (€3.44, or just over a third of the UK Living Wage).

Dublin, the city now most closely associated with the drink thanks to the enterprises of one Arthur Guinness, was close behind. The capital’s most expensive pint cost €5.70, only 16c cheaper than London.

While Derry had the joint lowest average price with Newport, the cheapest pint in Derry (€3.38) was beaten for value in two other cities. In Newport the cheapest pint (€2.70) was €1.69 lower than the total average across the UK and RoI (€4.39). This was closely followed by Lisburn, which had pints on offer for as little as €3.32.

Lee Biggins, of CV-Library, commented: “By comparing the price of Ireland’s favourite beer to living wages across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, we were surprised to find how significantly it can vary.”