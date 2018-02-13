Chef Brian shares his classic pancake recipe

Today is Shrove Tuesday, also known as ‘Pancake Tuesday’ and well-known TV chef and local man, Brian McDermott, has shared his classic pancake recipe with the ‘Journal.’

Brian, who launches his new book, ‘Brian McDermott’s Donegal Table,’ on March 7th will be joined by his two talented daughters Niamh and Aoife on the RTE Today Show at 3.30pm today where they will cook this very recipe. They will also be teaching host Daithi O Se how to flip pancakes live on the show on RTE1.

Brian said he’s a “very proud Dad” to have his daughters cooking alongside him live on national television. This will be Niamh’s second appearance on the show on which Brian is a regular and Aoife’s first.

He said: “The reaction we got following Niamh’s last appearance was beyond belief from right across Ireland.”

Classic Traditional Pancake Recipe

Makes: 8 pancakes

Ingredients: 250g Self Raising Flour; 25g Sugar; 250ml Milk; two Eggs; 50g Melted Butter

To Top:50 g Local Honey, one Lemon

Method: Sieve the flour into a bowl. Add the sugar. Whisk together the milk and eggs, add to the flour and sugar and whisk to create a thick batter consistency. Add the melted butter. Heat a non-stick pan to a medium heat and pour some of the batter into the centre of the pan and cook on either side for one minute. Pancakes should be golden on each side. Top with a drizzle of local honey and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for traditional Pancake Tuesday.

Top Tips: Make the batter and set aside for at least one hour before making pancakes.