Chemist worker attacked delivering medication

A chemist worker delivering vital medication came under attack while driving through the Bogside on Friday, according to a local councillor who has expressed her disgust.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has condemned those responsible for stoning a car belonging to a female member of staff from a local chemist.

The woman was attacked in the vicinity of the Lecky Road Flyover.

Colr. Duddy said: “People in the local community are very angry on hearing the news about this despicable attack. There have been a number of incidents in and around the Flyover over the past few weekends involving fireworks being thrown.

“I have had the misfortune myself to be caught up in one of these attacks with fireworks being thrown at my car. It was a very frightening experience.

“Delivery staff for local chemists play a vital role for patients in getting medication right to their front door. To think anyone would even contemplate stoning passing cars is very worrying. Luckily on this occasion the female member of staff escaped injury but was left badly shaken."

Colr. Duddy said she recognised most young people from the area were not involved in attacks of this kind.

“It’s important to remember it’s a very small minority involved in this anti community activity and the vast majority of young people from the area don’t take part in this stuff.

“I would appeal for anyone with information on the culprits to bring it forward," she said.