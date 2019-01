The top police officer in the North has confirmed he will be retiring in six months time.

The PSNI Chief Constable, George Hamilton, confirmed on Monday that he has informed the NI Policing Board that he intends to retire at the end of June.

"It’s been a huge honour to have served the public through policing for almost 34 years and undoubtedly the greatest privilege of my career has been to serve as Chief Constable of the PSNI," he said.