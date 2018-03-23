Chieftain’s Walk in memory of Martin McGuinness this Sunday

Local people are being urged to join the ‘Chieftain’s Walk’ to Grianan Fort in memory of Martin McGuinness this Sunday.

The charity event on March 25th is being organised in memory of the late former Deputy First Minister, to raise funds for the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The walk to Grianán Fort gets under way at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Those taking part are advised to gather at the entrance to Glenowen.

People can also register on arrival on the day, prior to the walk, from 12pm to 12.45pm.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald recently joined the McGuinness family to announce the event at Grianán Fort.

Speaking at the launch, Fiachra McGuinness said: “Grianán was a very special place for my father. He loved to walk up to the fort, so when we were considering an event to hold in his memory, a walk from Glenowen to Grianán was the obvious thing to do.

“We are hoping as many people as possible will get involved.

“We want to raise awareness about amyloidosis and all proceeds will go to the NW Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital, which again is something very much associated with my father.

“He was a driving force behind ensuring the Centre was established in the first place and it will be fitting if his legacy can help support the fantastic service being provided there.”

Every registered participant in The Chieftains Walk will receive a bespoke commemorative medal.

For more information see the Chieftains Walk Facebook page.