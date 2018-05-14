Child struck in reported assault

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following the report of an assault on an eight-year-old girl in the Barrack Street area on Tuesday last, May 8.

It was reported that at around 7.30pm, two male youths chased and then struck the girl on her side and leg, before making off in the direction of St Catherine’s School.

The youths were described as being between 15 and 18 years old and were wearing a grey hooded top and a black hooded top.

Police said the girl was left badly shaken as a result of the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them in Strabane on 101 quoting reference number 1441 08/05/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”