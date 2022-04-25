Child taken to hospital with head injuries after Derry road accident

The PSNI have said that a police car was damaged when officers were in Creggan dealing with the road traffic collision in Culdaff Gardens.

Police and NIAS attended the scene of the collision, which was reported shortly after 3.30pm.

A child involved in the collision sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were attacked responding to the incident on Sunday.

Police said that as officers were leaving the area, a group of between 20 to 30 individuals, believed to be mostly young people, gathered, many with their faces covered.

Criminal damage was caused to a police car by some of those present who threw masonry. No injuries were reported.

Sergeant Bennett said: "Our officers were working to keep people safe yesterday when they were attacked in such a senseless way. It is extremely disappointing, and those involved need to stop and think about what they're doing.

"The outcome for those identified as being involved in such criminal activity can have life changing and long term consequences. Parents/guardians need to be aware of where their children are and what they're up to. No one in the community wants this type of activity.

"Anyone with information about who was involved is asked to get in touch with us on 101 and quote reference number 958 of 24/04/22."