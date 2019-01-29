Children in Crossfire staging charity firewalk

Children In Crossfire have invited local people to take part in a firewalk which they promise will be the “experience of a lifetime.”

The Derry charity has urged local people to brave the embers to raise funds for its projects across the globe.

Are you brave enough to take on the firewalk challenge?

A spokesperson said: “Come and join in the fun of the Firewalk, walking across soft wood embers burning at 1,230 degrees Fahrenheit!

“Participants will experience empowering, inspirational and motivational training before undertaking the walk.

“The firewalk is an enjoyable fun event, which is both ‘laugh out loud’ yet thought provoking, utterly different from anything most of us have done before.

“The firewalk is brought to you by a specialised and professional company spanning 30 years of experience. It’s very safe and no advance training is required as full training will be given on the night.”

To register, a £30 deposit is required, with a further fundraising minimum goal of £100. Your deposit can be paid by calling 02871 27 8949 or register at www.register.primoevents.com/ps/event/FireWalk20192

The spokesperson added: “This event can be done by a team or individually. Friends and family are invited to cheer you on the night.

“If you can walk on fire imagine what else you can do when you put your mind to it!

“For further information please look at www.childrenincrossfire.org or email:

events@childrenincrossfire.org”