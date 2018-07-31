Children in Crossfire Zipline across Foyle event returning

After a four year absence, Children in Crossfire has announced it is bringing back one of its most popular fundraising events – the Zipline across the River Foyle.

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District John Boyle - who has signed up to whizz across the river himself- launched the forthcoming event at the Playtrail in Belmont on Friday.

The actual charity event will take place on Saturday September 8.

Urging local people to sign up for the thrilling experience, Colr. Boyle said: “I was very pleased to be asked to take part in the Zipline and am delighted to sign up to be first across the Foyle on the day. Children in Crossfire is a terrific charity making a real difference and I encourage people across Derry and Strabane, and the wider northwest, to participate.”

Children in Crossfire’s Events Fundraiser Eileen Warren added: “We are delighted to be bringing the Zipline across the Foyle back, after a four year absence, on Saturday. September 8.

“Having done it myself in 2014 I can confirm that it really is great fun.

“The adrenalin rush and sense of achievement you get zipping across the Foyle at 35 mph is nothing short of amazing. Plus, you get a unique view of Derry that you’re unlikely ever to experience again – from 170 feet above the river. It’s truly unforgettable and I can’t recommend it highly enough.

“The money we raise will help Children in Crossfire to deliver its programmes in Tanzania and Ethiopia, where we help give some of the world’s most vulnerable children the start in life they deserve.

“We are asking participants to pay a £30 deposit, then to raise a further £120. Anyone wishing to speak to me for more information or to register can contact me on 028 7126 9898 or at eileen.warren@childrenincrossfire.org

“We expect places for this event to be taken quickly, so we are urging everyone to get in touch very soon,” Eileen added.