Children in Rossnagalliagh house when shots were fired

Five people, including three children, were inside a Rossnagalliagh house when two shots were fired at it.

No one sustained any injuries in the attack.

The police have appealed for information about the incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning (Friday, August 31).

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said: “Five people – a man, a woman and three children – were in the house at the time. Although none of them was injured, they were left shocked by what happened.

“Damage was caused to a vehicle parked outside the property and the living room window was smashed during the incident.”

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who saw any suspicious activity to contact 101.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.