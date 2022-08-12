Children risking lives swimming in cold waters of reservoir

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley has warned of the dangers of unsupervised swimming at the reservoir.

She raised concerns following reports of young people swimming unsupervised.

“There has been reports of young people having breached the gates of Creggan Reservoir and swimming in the water unsupervised.

Creggan Reservoir

“This is a massive safety issue.