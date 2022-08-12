Children risking lives swimming in cold waters of reservoir

Young people swimming in the cold waters of Creggan reservoir have been warned they are risking their lives.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:59 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:01 am

Local Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley has warned of the dangers of unsupervised swimming at the reservoir.

She raised concerns following reports of young people swimming unsupervised.

“There has been reports of young people having breached the gates of Creggan Reservoir and swimming in the water unsupervised.

Creggan Reservoir

“This is a massive safety issue.

“I would urge parents to speak with their children and teenagers about the dangers that come with swimming here unsupervised," she said.

