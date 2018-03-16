Chilly weather expected for St Patrick’s Day

The Council has advised those intending to participate or attend tomorrow’s St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival celebrations in Derry or Strabane to wrap up warm as the weather is expected to be extremely cold and windy.

A spokesperson said that some minor changes were possible to the festivities schedule, and that officials were monitoring the weather closely at present.

The Met Office has forecast that temperatures for Derry will be between just 2 to 3 degrees Celsius tomorrow afternoon, as a brief cold snap sweeps in for the weekend.

She said: A full line-up of events including parades in both Derry and Strabane and the two-day Legenderry Food Festival have been organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council over the weekend however high winds are expected for a period tomorrow and extremely cold temperatures throughout the day, that could potentially result in some minor changes to the planned schedule.

“Council event organisers are monitoring the weather conditions on a regular basis and any change to the arrangements will be communicated through our social media channels.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr Maolíosa McHugh speaking ahead of the weekend’s celebrations said that he was looking forward to a fantastic weekend of celebration and encouraged the public to come along and support the events.

“There is a great line-up of activities taking place in both Derry and Strabane over the next few days and I am hoping people will come along and support them. St Patrick’s Day is a fantastic occasion and I am really looking forward to be part of the celebrations.

“I would encourage anyone taking part or attending the events to make sure they wrap up well against the elements and regularly check our Facebook and Twitter pages in the event of any changes to the schedule,” he said.

Full details of what is happening on St Patrick’s Day in Derry and Strabane is available via www.derrystrabane.com/springcarnival