Chloe takes on the X Factor ‘Six Chair Challenge’

A Limavady teenager currently appearing on the ‘X Factor’ has described the experience as “the best of her life.”

Chloe McAllister auditioned for the top-rated TV talent show earlier this year and this was broadcast to millions of viewers last weekend.

The 18-years-old impressed judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson (of One Direction fame), singer Robbie Williams and actress and presenter Ayda Field - who also Robbie’s wife - with her stunning rendition of the Jessie Ware hit ‘Say You Love Me,’ which she also played on piano.

After receiving four ‘yeses’ from the judges Chloe was chosen to compete in the girls’ category, overseen by Simon Cowell and will be seen taking on the dreaded ‘Six Chair Challenge’ this weekend. The challenge sees all the hopefuls pitted against each other to win one of six seats, or places, in the ‘X Factor’ finals.

While viewers will have to tune in this weekend to see if Chloe gets to sit in one of the coveted chairs, the accomplished singer spoke about her initial audition, which was “surreal.”

She said: “I was actually more nervous before it aired on TV than before the audition itself. It was the most surreal thing. This is what you see on TV, but it’s real life. I’m really happy the audition went well and that I got a good reaction.”

Chloe, who has been singing from as far back as she can remember, “wasn’t expecting” comments from Robbie Williams, who told her how he takes his daughter, Theodora Rose, to piano lessons . He said he wants his daughter to know what she can achieve if she puts her mind to it and he told Chloe she was the person he wants her to be like.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all,” declared Chloe.

“I thought I was going to cry. I mean, it was Robbie Williams! It just made my whole life.”

Chloe, whose phone “hasn’t stopped” since the weekend, described the audience as supportive and said they were a “comfort” to her, particularly during the Six Chair Challenge, which was “as tense” as you see it on the TV. “You don’t know what is going to happen. Everything is up in the air,” she added.

Chloe is currently living in London as she is studying at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She told how, whatever happens, her ‘X Factor’ experience has been a joy so far.

“It’s been the best experience of my life so far. I’ve learned not to be so scared on stage. Simon Cowell spoke to us and told us not to worry, that nothing on stage can go perfectly and that stuck with me.”

The ‘X Factor’ airs tomorrow (Saturday) at 8.35 pm and Sunday at 8 pm on UTV.