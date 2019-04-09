Choirs to join voices at First Derry for NW Cancer Centre

The Thornhill College Choir and Colmcille Ladies Choir will be joining Village Voices from Warwick this Saturday, April 13 at 7.30pm to give a free concert at First Derry Presbyterian Church.

The concert in the city centre is being staged to raise funds for the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Village Voices, which is a community choir, is spending the weekend in the city and are very much looking forward their visit. A number of the singers from Village Voices have recently had cancer so supporting the North West Cancer Centre “seems just perfect” the organisers have said.

Village Voices is directed by Trevor Barr, who was born and brought up in the city and Mr Barr said he was delighted to be returning home.

Hecommented: “Cancer is a disease of which almost every family seems to have experience.

“We are delighted to be supporting the North West Cancer Centre who do such amazing work.”

There is no need to purchase tickets for this concert. Just turn up at First Derry Church on Saturday next at 7.30pm

There will an opportunity to offer a donation at the end of the concert.

The Thornhill Chamber Choir claimed the N. Ireland Senior School Choir of the year last weekend having already won the Feis Dublin competition.

First Derry Presbyterian Church is located on Magazine Street behind the City Walls.