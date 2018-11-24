Christina Burke to run in Moor for SF

It’s expected that Creggan community worker Christina ‘Tina’ Burke will be confirmed this weekend as the fourth name on a four man Sinn Féin ticket to contest the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) in the upcoming local government elections next May.

The ‘Journal’ understands that Sinn Féin will hold its convention for the Moor DEA on Sunday and that Ms. Burke will be officially endorsed alongside sitting councillors Kevin Campbell, Patricia Logue and Sharon Duddy.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ in advance of the weekend’s selection convention the 30-year-old, who works as a Community Development Worker for the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team, said: “I have been involved with Sinn Féin for over five years now and I am very honoured to have been given the opportunity to contest for a seat in next year’s local council elections.

“Anyone who knows me will tell you how much I love Creggan as a place to live and am so proud of the development of the area over the past few years, and if elected I look forward to working hard and continuing that improvement.”

Ms. Burke, if her selection goes ahead, will become the eighth woman of 15 candidates so far selected to contest the Council elections for Sinn Féin in the Derry City area next year, with the party yet to officially endorse candidates for the Faughan DEA.