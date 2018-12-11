Christmas bin collection and recycling arrangements

Households across Derry and Strabane have been advised of bin collection and Recycling Centre arrangements for the forthcoming Christmas holiday period.

There will be some minor changes to bin collections and those affected will be informed of this via special bin stickers which they should look out for in the coming days.

All Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, with only some centres opening from 10am to 2pm on Boxing Day.

Mayor John Boyle said: “I would encourage householders to inform older neighbours who may not see the stickers or have access to the internet to check the collection times.

“As we prepare to receive gifts and new items into our homes we should also remember that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and so we should all make more of an effort to recycle and upcycle goods where possible.”

In Derry, bins normally collected on Christmas Day (Tuesday) will be serviced on Saturday December 22.

Bins due to be collected on Boxing Day (Wednesday) will be emptied on Saturday December 29, and bins scheduled for collection on New Year’s Day will be collected on Saturday January 5.

Recycling Centres will all close at 4pm on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day with only Strahan’s Road, Pennyburn and Glendermott opening on Boxing Day from 10am to 2pm. All centres will operate normally from Thursday December 27 through to Sunday 30.

The New2You Centre are setting up a drop off container outside their shop at Pennyburn Recycling Centre where any unwanted furniture or electrical items can be left off during the holiday period for upcycling by local trainees, to be sold on at the centre.

Full details of bin collection and recycling centre opening hours are available online at www.derrystrabane.com/recycling.