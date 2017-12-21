Christmas Eve and Christmas Day weather forecast for Derry

The weather conditions in Derry on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are to due to be unusually mild, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are expected to be as high as 12°C with both rain and wind forecast.

Derry's Waterside covered in a blanket of ice and snow on Christmas morning in 2009. (2712Sl11) Photo:Stephen Latimer

The minimum temperatures for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Derry are 8°C and 4°C respectively.

The most recent White Christmas in the North of Ireland was in 2010.

The Met Office described the weather outlook for the North over Christmas as: "Mainly dry and cloudy on Saturday, perhaps some brightness in the east at times.

"Mild on Sunday and Monday with the chance of some rain at times."

Met Éireann forecasts heavy and persistent rain in the North West of Ireland on Christmas Eve.

"It will remain cloudy, misty and mild with patchy drizzle but rain near the northwest and north is likely to turn more persistent and heavy later," reads the forecast on the Met Éireann website.

"Sunday night will continue to be mild and windy with patchy rain or drizzle generally, but persistent rain in the northwest and north."

Met Éireann also suggests that temperatures could turn cooler after Christmas Day.

"Christmas Day will start mild and windy with fresh to strong southerly winds.

"It will turn unsettled with outbreaks of rain which may turn more persistent along southern, western and northern coastal counties.

"And current indication suggest the weather will turn unsettled and gradually cooler again."