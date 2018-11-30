Christmas Family Time events in Buncrana, Carndonagh and Moville

Local people across Inishowen are being urged to get into the Christmas spirit with Family Time at their local library.

With Christmas fast approaching, Donegal libraries are helping families with young children get into the festive mood with special ‘Family Time’ events in seven libraries around the county.

These events range from storytelling sessions to Christmas Carol meditation. All the events taking place are free of charge and open to everyone.

The first event takes place this Sunday (December 2) in Moville library at 5.30pm.

There will also be other events taking place in Buncrana and Carndonagh over the coming weeks.

“With Christmas just around the corner we are keen to help families get into the mood by snuggling up with their children and enjoying some special ‘family time’ at our libraries” explains Donna Cavanagh from Donegal Library Service.

“We are keen to encourage a more family focused approach to reading with children and raise awareness of the benefits of reading as a fun, recreational activity for children and of the services and resources for children in our libraries. This is all part of the national ‘Right to Read’ campaign.”

Beyond Inishowen, in the rest of the County there will also be Christmas Family Time events over the coming weeks at the libraries in Letterkenny, Milford, Na Rosa, and Bundoran.

For more information call into your local library or visit donegallibrary.ie or follow Donegal County Library on Facebook or Twitter.