Christmas patrol encounters woman with drugs in underwear and topless 'Up the RA!' reveller

A police foot patrol encountered a woman hiding drugs in her underwear and a topless man shouting republican slogans while officers were out on the beat in Derry city centre this Christmas.

The encounters were recounted by members of the PSNI's Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team who posted details on the police's social media feed.

Officers, normally focused on the North of the city, were in the city centre as part of Operations Season's greetings, the force's efforts to combat criminality during the busy Christmas season.

"Yesterday before we even made it to Waterloo Place we dealt with a fella selling drugs and dealt with the woman who bought the drugs off him and hid them in her knickers. We also arrested a topless fella who staggered towards us screaming “OOO AHHH UP THE RA!" the officers confirmed.

The team were relieved to find that when they got back to the station a member of the public had brought in a card and a large bag of tea as their Christmas box.