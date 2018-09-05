City centre banking jobs ‘a tremendous boost’

Derry’s Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer McKeever has said the creation of 67 new jobs by Danske Bank in Derry is “a tremendous boost” for the city.

Ms McKeever said: “The creation of 67 new jobs right in heart of our city centre at Shipquay Place is very welcome news for Derry.

“The generation of £1.5m in salaries from the new customer protection centre will be a tremendous boost to the local economy.

“We particularly welcome the collaboration of Danske Bank with the Department for the Economy to provide training and skills development in Derry.

“This investment in pre-employment academies for new recruits in the banking sector will further increase the city’s growing skills’ base.”

Ms McKeever said that is was “very significant” that Danske Bank has chosen Derry as the location for its new centre rather than consolidating operations in one of its other European centres.

“The decision shows yet again that our city is an increasingly attractive destination for employers and that local stakeholders’ commitment to promoting Derry as a great place to do business is paying off,” she said.