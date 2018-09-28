City Deal a key part of the jigsaw : MP

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has said securing a ‘City Deal’ for Derry would help realise the huge potential that exists in the North West.

Speaking in London’s Guildhall on Wednesday at a reception attended by civic, political and business leaders from the North West, the Foyle MP said: “I am hugely excited by the potential of the City Deal.

“As part of our overall Innovative Growth Plan, it will play a key role in taking our economic development to the next level.

“Our focus is on Innovation aimed at building the physical and human capital to support the development of the north west city region as a world leader in personalised medicine, cognitive analytics, artificial intelligence and robotics.

“The City Deal will invest in the development of our talent with ambitious plans from our partners in Ulster University, the North West Regional College and Derry City and Strabane District Council.”

She said the delivery of a new and expanded Magee and the upgrading of the road network linking Derry to both Dublin and Belfast will be aided and complemented by the signing of a City Deal.

“The expansion of our university, the establishment of the graduate entry medical school and the ongoing redevelopment of key infrastructure links, including the A5 and A6 roads to Dublin and Belfast are all major parts of that ambition.

“The City Deal is a huge piece of the jigsaw but it is not the only piece.

“We must be bold. We must be ambitious. We must be innovative. The potential of our region is massive. The ambition and energy of our people is limitless. Securing a City Deal for Derry will help realise that potential and deliver a better future for everyone in Derry and the wider North West,” she concluded.